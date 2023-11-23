The Court of Appeal has stood by its judgement to sack Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State

The Chief Registrar of the appellate court, Umar Bangari, said the controversy surrounding the CTC judgement is a clerical error

Bangari stated that the clerical error would be rectified, once parties in the matter filed a formal application to that effect

Kano state - The Court of Appeal has insisted on its judgment sacking Kano state governor, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The Chief Registrar of the appellate court, Mr. Umar Bangari, restated this report that its certified true copy of the judgement affirmed the victory of Gov Yusuf of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Vanguard reported.

Clarifying the controversy trailing the judgment, Banbari said the clerical error in a portion of the CTC judgement did not change the unanimous decision of the three-member panel of justices that sacked Governor Yusuf.

He noted that the clerical error would be rectified, once parties in the matter filed a formal application to that effect.

According to Bangari, Order 23, Rule 4 of the Court of Appeal HandBook, empowered the appellate court to correct any clerical error once detected, Channels TV reported.

The Chief Registrar reinstated that contrary to insinuations in social media, the judgment of the court remains valid.

“What happened in the part of the judgment is just a mere clerical error that ought not to draw any issue.

“The court is empowered to correct such clerical error and that will be done as appropriate.”

