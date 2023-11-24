The Court of Appeal nullified Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano’s election on the ground that he was not an authentic member of his political party, the NNPP

However, the certified true copy (CTC) of the judgement issued by the appellate court said Yusuf won the 2023 Kano state gubernatorial election, contrary to its earlier findings

This has heightened tension in Kano state, and led to planned protests by supporters of NNPP and APC; however, the police have said they would not allow any demonstration

Kano, Kano state - The Kano police command has warned members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) in the state against planned protests.

Legit.ng understands that the two top parties in Kano plan to hold protests simultaneously on Saturday, November 25.

Police ban planned protests by NNPP, APC

This is following the recent ruling of the Appeal Court, Abuja, which declared a controversial verdict on the governorship election judgement.

But reacting to the planned protest, security operatives said it is not allowed and anyone who violates its order will be ruthlessly dealt with.

The caution was contained in a statement on Friday, November 24, by the Kano command’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Haruna, on behalf of Husaini Gumel, the state commissioner of police, The Punch reported.

The police frowned at the planned protests, saying it would breach public peace, Channels Television also reported.

The police's statement partly reads:

“Those planning to participate in the protest are advised to reconsider, collaborate with law enforcement, and desist from actions that may threaten peace.”

