Primate Elijah Ayodele has asked David Emmanuel Ombugadu, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Nasarawa state in the 2023 general elections to be watchful

The tribunal sitting in Lafia, the Nasarawa capital, recently sacked Governor Abdullahi Sule of the APC and declared Ombugadu as the winner of the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the state

However, Governor Sule is appealing the nullification of the election at the Appeal Court of Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria

Lafia, Nasarawa state - Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has asked David Ombugadu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in Nasarawa, to stay vigilant ahead of the Court of Appeal judgement on the disputed governorship election in the state.

Ayodele urged the PDP flagbearer not to relent in his effort towards the appeal court's imminent verdict. The cleric asked the gubernatorial hopeful to “seek the face of God for victory and favour”.

The Appeal Court has reserved judgement in Nasarawa governorship election case. Photo credits: @drzakiranaik, @atiku

Source: Facebook

Nasarawa: "PDP candidate must be careful" - Ayodele

Legit.ng recalls that in Nasarawa state, the tribunal, in October, nullified the election of Governor Abdullahi Sule, declaring PDP’s Ombugadu as the winner. Later that month, Governor Sule, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), filed an appeal at the Makurdi division of the Court of Appeal.

On Wednesday, November 15, the Abuja division of the Appeal Court reserved judgement on Sule's appeal.

It is expected that the Court of Appeal will soon announce the date of judgement.

Ayodele said in a clip shared on his known X (formerly Twitter) page on Tuesday, November 21:

“Nasarawa must not sleep. The PDP candidate must be careful and make more effort so that their plans to turn the appeal upside down will not be realistic.

"So the man in question must struggle; he must not relent.”

APC vs PDP: Police ready for task

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the police have beefed up security across all the 13 local government areas (LGAs) of Nasarawa state ahead of the appeal court judgement between Governor Sule and Ombugadu.

Acting commissioner of police, DCP Shettima Muhammad, disclosed that the police in collaboration with other security agencies had deployed personnel to strategic areas to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

Source: Legit.ng