Governor Godwin Obaseki's deputy has finally declared his intention to run for the Edo state number one seat of power

Philip Shaibu made this known on Monday, November 27, as he launched his campaign office in Benin City

This might not sit well with his principal, Obaseki who just reconciled with Shaibu, after months of long political differences

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Edo state, Benin-City - The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has officially declared to run for the 2024 governorship election in the state.

Governor Godwin Obaseki's deputy has finally declared his intention to contest for the Edo governorship election slated for 2024. Photo credit: Governor Godwin Obaseki, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu

Source: Facebook

Obaseki keeps mum as his deputy declares intention to run for governor

In a pre-recorded speech aired on Monday, November 27, Shaibu, who has been the deputy governor of the state since 2016, said he would run for the office of the number one in the state on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

After his declaration, Shaibu launched his campaign office in Benin City, the state capital, at an event crowded with party supporters in branded equipments, Channels TV reported.

“After all the consultations we have made, we needed to now make the answer to our consultations known to our people. And the answer is clear: they have asked me to run,” Shaibu said.

The politican also shared a video on his Facebook page to further confirm his intention to lead the good people of Edo state come 2024.

Meanwhile, Shaibu, who has been having a running battle with his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, for sometime over his political ambition, said though he was persecuted, he was not crushed.

Watch the video below as Philip Shaibu declares for governor

Road to Edo 2024: Obaseki's deputy to declare interest soon

Legit.ng reported earlier that a close source has revealed the possible outcome of what is expected to play out in the Edo state government house in 2024.

Interestingly, the Edo state governorship election will be held in 2024 but Governor Godwin Obaseki is yet to announce his preferred successor and governorship candidate.

Edo Gov Obaseki accepts Shaibu’s apology, makes fresh demands: “to err is human”

Meanwhile, Governor Obaseki finally accepted the public apology made by his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu.

On Thursday, September 28, the governor sought to allow peace to reign in the state's government house and the Edo state PDP's chapter, noting, "To err is human, to forgive is divine".

Obaseki in a statement he personally signed and shared on the Facebook page of the PDP, disclosed that the deputy governor’s unwarranted provocation caused him severe personal discomfort.

