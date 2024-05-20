“It Is a Taboo for Portable”: Ifa Priest Reveals What Will Happen to Zazu If He Stops Being Dramatic
- An Ifa priest, in a trending tweet, reacted to singer Portable Zazu's dramatic scenes on and off social media
- The priest revealed the repercussion that awaits the Zeh Nation label boss the day he stops being dramatic
- The Ifa priest made this known while reacting to a tweet by a fan of Portable who expressed displeasure about his dramas
Nigerian controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, has continued to trend online days after his dramatic arrest.
While Portable has since been released, some of his fans appear not to be happy with his controversial lifestyle. A netizen stated that the singer was sabotaging his growth in the music industry.
"Portable is just sabotaging his growth. He’s already blessed and still getting support at every angle yet he’s moving like a thug. If you don get money or fame to a certain level, you suppose get sense and drop some mumu behaviors," the fan wrote.
Portable's baby mama Ashabi shades him hours after he dragged her for not visiting him at police station
Ifa priest reacts to Portable's dramas
An Ifa priest identified as Oluwo Jogbodo Orunmila, in a reaction, revealed that Portable would start losing his wealth the day he stopped being dramatic.
According to the priest, Portable's destiny lies with him, causing drama to make it.
"The moment he started acting this way you want him to, he will start losing his wealth and it a taboo for him. Leave him alone let him follow his Ori. Everyone destiny is different that's what religion doesn't teach u. But Ifa will do that."
See the exchange below:
Netizens react to Ifa priest's tweet about Portable
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:
the_Lawrenz:
"Remember my sentiments the other day … it’s his behavior that his keeping him in our faces and on the news."
tradericch:
"Most people don’t know."
KabiesiAdemola:
"These people won't listen, I wrote a tweet about him at a time but then iyè ríra is all over the place."
bulalathegreat:
"Oloun! They day he starts to act normal e don finish be that!"
Portable shades baby mama
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the singer called out his baby mama, Ashabi Simple.
He accused Ashabi Simple of abandoning him in his time of need.
Zazu also slammed the actress for being more interested in posting her movies and promoting her business on her page instead of reaching out to him.
