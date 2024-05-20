An Ifa priest, in a trending tweet, reacted to singer Portable Zazu's dramatic scenes on and off social media

The priest revealed the repercussion that awaits the Zeh Nation label boss the day he stops being dramatic

The Ifa priest made this known while reacting to a tweet by a fan of Portable who expressed displeasure about his dramas

Nigerian controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, has continued to trend online days after his dramatic arrest.

While Portable has since been released, some of his fans appear not to be happy with his controversial lifestyle. A netizen stated that the singer was sabotaging his growth in the music industry.

Ifa priest it is a taboo for Portable not to be dramatic. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

"Portable is just sabotaging his growth. He’s already blessed and still getting support at every angle yet he’s moving like a thug. If you don get money or fame to a certain level, you suppose get sense and drop some mumu behaviors," the fan wrote.

Ifa priest reacts to Portable's dramas

An Ifa priest identified as Oluwo Jogbodo Orunmila, in a reaction, revealed that Portable would start losing his wealth the day he stopped being dramatic.

According to the priest, Portable's destiny lies with him, causing drama to make it.

"The moment he started acting this way you want him to, he will start losing his wealth and it a taboo for him. Leave him alone let him follow his Ori. Everyone destiny is different that's what religion doesn't teach u. But Ifa will do that."

See the exchange below:

Netizens react to Ifa priest's tweet about Portable

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

the_Lawrenz:

"Remember my sentiments the other day … it’s his behavior that his keeping him in our faces and on the news."

tradericch:

"Most people don’t know."

KabiesiAdemola:

"These people won't listen, I wrote a tweet about him at a time but then iyè ríra is all over the place."

bulalathegreat:

"Oloun! They day he starts to act normal e don finish be that!"

Portable shades baby mama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the singer called out his baby mama, Ashabi Simple.

He accused Ashabi Simple of abandoning him in his time of need.

Zazu also slammed the actress for being more interested in posting her movies and promoting her business on her page instead of reaching out to him.

Source: Legit.ng