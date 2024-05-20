Fashion designer Veekee James loved lovely as she wore a pink and orange top over an orange trousers

She had her fans glued to her as she asked them to guess the number of shoes she wore under her outfit

The beautiful was in her usual style of looking good with her hairstyle, luxurious jewellries, and makeup

Celebrity stylist Victoria James, aka Veekee James, stunned her friends and fans as she wore a colourful outfit.

It was a combination of a pink and orange top with long sleeves and orange trousers that were perfect on her.

Veekee James wears lovely outfits. Image credit: @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

The upper parts of her attire were made with a pleated design and it gave it an exquisite look. Her straight trousers matched her trousers and had her looking like a diva.

She slayed in a frontal lace wig and pink earrings which complemented her beauty, and held a classy pink bag.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

When it comes to applying face beat, Veekee does it mildly and it still gives her the appearance she desires.

The fashion icon asked her fans to guess the number of shoes she wore in the pictures she posted on her Instagram page.

See her outfit in the slides below:

Fans guess Veekee's number of shoes

Some fans of the fashion designer have guessed the number of shoes she wore with her outfit. Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments below:

@quasennwi_irene:

"3 shoes - orange, silver, and black."

@enioluwaofficial:

"Oh! Oh! Oh! This one na coat of many colours!"

@elizabethmaclean1:

"4 shoes I think, black pink orange & silver."

@madi_maye:

"This outfit should be given to Arsenal fans Biko. Let's wear it and be sad but pretty."

@kristklothing:

"3shoes. Pink, silver, and black."

@bom_zyy:

"3 pink, silver, black maybe. Clean like klin."

@veekeejamesarmy:

"On behalf of VJ Army, I say thank you for giving us a blessing to bless our night

Veekee James rocks transparent attire

Legit.ng earlier reported that Veekee looked beautiful as she dressed in a corset dress that snatched her curves.

In a video, she showed the process she took to dress up and some people made some corrections on her attire.

The celebrity stylist, who is known for portraying Godliness, was told that her attire did not depict what she stands for.

Source: Legit.ng