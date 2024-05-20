Nigerian president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commiserated with Iran over the passing of its President, Ebrahim Raisi, on Monday

The Iranian president died in a helicopter crash while travelling from an inauguration event of a dam project

The government blamed the tragic incident on bad weather, which forced the chopper to hard-landed

President Bola Tinubu has extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran following the of President Ebrahim Raisi.

The sorrowful event also claimed the lives of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other officials in a devastating helicopter crash.

In a statement issued by the State House, President Tinubu expressed his profound grief and described the tragedy as deeply disturbing.

He honored President Raisi as a dedicated leader who was passionately committed to the development and progress of Iran.

The President's message conveyed deep sympathy and solidarity with the Iranian nation during this difficult time.

"President Raisi was a leader whose commitment to Iran's growth was evident in his tireless efforts and visionary policies," President Tinubu remarked.

"His loss, along with the other esteemed officials, is a significant blow to Iran and its people."

President Tinubu also extended his condolences to the bereaved families, offering prayers for their comfort and strength. He emphasised Nigeria's solidarity with Iran, affirming the nation's support and prayers for the continuous peace, stability, and prosperity of the Iranian nation.

"On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, I assure the Islamic Republic of Iran of our unwavering support and prayers in this moment of grief," President Tinubu stated.

Interim President appointed

Iran's supreme leader, Ali Hosseini Khamenei, has approved Mohammad Mokhber to be the interim president of the middle-east country

Legit.ng understands that Iran now has a maximum period of 50 days before a presidential election must be held to choose Ebrahim Raisi's successor

