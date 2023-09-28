Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy have made peace and decided to work together for the greater good of Edo state

Obaseki on Thursday, September 28, accepted Comrade Philip Shaibu's apology and urged him to guide his actions

The governor noted that Shaibu's public apology is genuine and followed by contrite steps to improve his conflict resolution skills

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Edo state, Benin-City - Governor Godwin Obaseki Of Edo state has finally accepted the public apology made by his deputy, Rt. Honourable Comrade Philip Shaibu.

Obaseki settles the rift with his deputy. Photo credit: Governor Godwin Obaseki, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu

Source: Facebook

On Thursday, September 28, the governor sought to allow peace to reign in the state's government house and the Edo state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s chapter, noting, "To err is human, to forgive is divine".

Obaseki in a statement he personally signed and shared on the Facebook page of the PDP, disclosed that the deputy governor’s unwarranted provocation caused him severe personal discomfort.

This is coming a few days after Shaibu sheathed his sword and reached out to his principal, Obaseki.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Obaseki tasks his deputy as he accepts his apology

According to the governor, he was under obligation to accept the apology.

He also noted that he trusts that the public apology, as expressed by Shaibu, is genuine and followed by contrite steps to improve his conflict resolution skills.

Obaseki further called on Shaibu to guide his proxies to act in accordance with his piety.

The governor expressed his sincere hope that the rhetoric will be put to an end forthwith to enable the administration finish strong and deliver the dividends of democracy to the greatest number of Edo people over the final twelve (12) months.

Read Obaseki's full statement here:

Shaibu, Obaseki's alleged rift worsens as Edo deputy gov relocates office

Shaibu, on Monday, September 11, commenced the relocation of his office to an area outside the vicinity of the Government House.

In a video shared by Channels TV on its X page, the new office looked unkempt, and the building had not been completely renovated.

The development follows last week's withdrawal of Shaibu’s suit filed at the Federal High Court to stop alleged plots by the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, to remove him from office.

Shehu Sani reveals party that will benefit from Obaseki, Shaibu's war

A former senator of Kaduna Central District, Shehu Sani, has weighed into the alleged rift between Governor Obaseki and his deputy, Shaibu.

In a post shared on his X page (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday, September 2, Sani said the Labour Party (LP) or the All Progressives Congress (APC) would benefit from the ongoing political battle in Edo state.

Source: Legit.ng