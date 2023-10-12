There is every likelihood that Rt. Hon Philip Shaibu will take over from his principal Governor Godwin Obaseki

A close source has hinted that Obaseki's deputy would soon declare his interest in running for the governorship position in the state which is slated for 2024

According to the source, Shaibu is ripe for the number one seat in the state and he has the backing of strong personalities within and outside the shores of Nigeria as well as the camp of the APC and the PDP

Edo state, Benin-City - A close source has revealed the possible outcome of what is expected to play out in the Edo state government house in 2024.

Obaseki's deputy is set to declare interest in the Edo election. Photo credit: Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu

Interestingly, the Edo state governorship election will be held in 2024 but Governor Godwin Obaseki is yet to announce his preferred successor and governorship candidate.

Despite the recent altercation with his boss over his ambition, it has been authoritatively gathered that the deputy governor of Edo state, Rt. Hon Philip Shaibu would soon declare his intention to contest for the 2024 governorship election.

Why Shaibu is the best candidate for Edo state in the 2023 guber race, source speaks

Vanguard reported on Thursday, October 12, that a close source to Shaibu disclosed that the ambition of the deputy governor is now like a movement beyond his control as his followings cut across different political parties in the state.

He said arrangements are on top gear and once everything is set, he would make public his ambition.

According to him:

“Even if Comrade Shaibu wanted to bury his ambition based on his boss’ position, it was too late because so many people and groups across the country and outside the country have keyed into it.”

Shaibu has strong supporters in APC and PDP, the source hinted

The source disclosed further that Shaibu has the backing of the prominent chieftains of major parties in the state, the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP).

Source: Legit.ng