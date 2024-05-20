A federal high court has dismissed two applications by the detained leader of the controversial Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Legit.ng reports that in one of the applications, Kanu sought to be granted bail following his yearslong incarceration

The Biafra agitator also requested to be transferred from the custody of the DSS, where he is currently held, to Kuje prison

FCT, Abuja - The federal high court, Abuja, on Monday, May 20, dismissed a fresh application the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, filed to be released on bail.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, the court took the decision pending the determination of the treasonable felony charge the federal government preferred against Kanu.

The court, in the ruling that was delivered by trial Justice Binta Nyako, pointed out that Kanu jumped the bail it earlier granted him.

She held that those who stood as sureties for Kanu subsequently claimed that they were not aware of the whereabouts of the Biafra agitator.

Court disagrees with Kanu's prison plea

Furthermore, Justice Nyako dismissed the request by Kanu for him to be removed from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Kanu had asked to be placed under house arrest or transferred to prison custody. However, Justice Nyako turned down the IPOB helmsman's plea, according to Channels Television.

Recall that Kanu was arrested in June 2021 when he visited Kenya from his base in Europe.

Subsequently, authorities in the East African country extradited the 56-year-old to Abuja where he has been held.

