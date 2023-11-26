Abia state in Nigeria's southeast region has both an old executive house and a new government building

A report has revealed that the governor of the state, Alex Otti, is not making use of the two buildings

The new government house in Umuahia, the state capital, is believed to be a multi-million naira structure

Umuahia, Abia state - Abia governor, Alex Otti, has deserted a newly built multi-billion naira government house in Umuahia, the state capital, since assuming office on May 29.

Otti is running the affairs of his state from his village, Umuru Umuehi in Nvosi, Isiala-Ngwa South local government area (LGA) of Abia state, according to a report on Sunday, November 26, by Premium Times.

Abia govt houses not in use

Recall that the administration of the immediate past governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, had commissioned the new government house on May 28, however, the current governor has been living in and carrying out government functions away from there.

The media platform also said the incumbent Abia governor is not using the old government house either.

Security has been beefed up in Umuru Umuehi, with security checkpoints mounted some metres before Otti’s private residence.

Governor's camp speaks

Meanwhile, Kazie Uko, the spokesperson for the governor, confirmed that the governor was not operating from either the new or the old government house.

Uko said his principal has not been operating from the old government house because officials of the immediate-past administration allegedly looted office equipment in the complex.

Legit.ng reports that while Otti is a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), his predecessor, Ikpeazu, is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Asked why the governor has not moved to the new government house, Otti's spokesperson said there were not enough buildings within the complex.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng understands that the Otti administration will soon consider completing the complex.

