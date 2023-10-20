Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has secured victory at the court of appeal in Kano over the judgment of the federal high court that sacked him and other elected Labour Party candidates

The appellate court faulted the hasty judgment of the trial court, adding that it failed to join the parties involved in the case before giving its verdict

One Ibrahim Haruna Ibrahim, in a suit number FHC/KN/CS/107/2023, asked the high court to sack all the Labour Party candidates elected in the 2023 election

Kano, Kano - Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has secured another victory at the court of appeal sitting in Kano, barely two weeks after the governorship election petition tribunal sitting in his state upheld his election in the March 18 governorship poll.

In its ruling on Friday, October 20, the appeal court dismissed the verdict delivered by the Federal High Court sitting in Kano. The judgment delivered on May 18 by Justice M. N. Yunusa reportedly sacked the Abia governor, Daily Independent reported.

On Friday, the appellate court faulted the trial court's hasty hearing and determination of the suit. It ruled that the federal high court gave its verdict without joining the necessary parties who were the real targets of the claim in the case.

The court of appeal then awarded the sum of one million naira (N1,000,000) against the plaintiff.

One Ibrahim Haruna Ibrahim had filed the suit before the federal high court in suit number (FHC/KN/CS/107/2023), praying that the court should disqualify all the elected candidates of the Labour Party in the 2023 election.

Governor Otti is the only Labour Party candidate who won his election in the March 18 governorship election in Abia State.

He recently defeated his opponents in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the state election tribunal in Umuahia, the state capital.

