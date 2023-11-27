Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state lamented that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu inherited an almost comatose administration.

The governor meanwhile expressed confidence in President Tinubu’s administration, saying a turnaround is close.

Some serving public officials continue to blame the Buhari administration for Nigeria's economic woes. Photo credits: @AdamOshiomhole, @CCSoludo, @dabiodunMFR

The Ogun governor's statement caused attention to be on him on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday morning, November 27.

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu took over power from Muhammadu Buhari, a retired Nigerian army major general. The current Nigerian leader was arguably the lead campaigner for Buhari as the latter achieved his ambition in 2015.

Governor Abiodun, President Tinubu, and Buhari are all chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Apart from Abiodun, Legit.ng observed that at least, three other public officials have appeared to point an accusing finger at Buhari as it concerns the current state of the Nigerian economy.

1) Nuhu Ribadu

Earlier in November, the national security adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, lamented that the current administration inherited a bankrupt country. Ribadu stated that the 'broke' state of the country was responsible for the budgetary constraints.

According to him, the revenue generated by the Tinubu-led administration is being used to repay what was taken from the country.

Ribadu, however, said despite the financial constraint that has affected budgetary allocations, the Tinubu administration would do everything within its power to ensure that there is a robust and viable defence management and apparatus in the country.

Legit.ng reports that Adamawa-born Ribadu is popular as a former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

2) Charles Soludo

On Thursday, November 23, the governor of Anambra state, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, reiterated that the Tinubu administration inherited a dead economy.

Soludo, who said people did not know the economy was dead, noted that the country is facing humongous challenges that Nigerian citizens need to understand.

Governor Soludo is a key member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

3) Adams Oshiomhole

In August, the senator representing the Edo north senatorial district, Adams Oshiomhole, said the government of Tinubu inherited a terrible economic situation.

According to the former national chairman of the ruling APC, some of the decisions taken by the current administration are the first step towards revamping the economy.

He added that President Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettim, had shown courage and determination to stop the corruption of the subsidy regime. Oshiomhole also appealed to Nigerians to be patient.

4) Dapo Abiodun

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Abiodun asserted that the nation was on the verge of collapse when President Tinubu assumed power on May 29.

Despite acknowledging the challenges faced by the West African country, the governor urged Nigerians to exercise patience, expressing confidence in Tinubu's ability to address these issues.

Tweeps tackle Soludo over comment on economy

Legit.ng also reported that Nigerians on social media on Friday, November 24, criticised the governor of Anambra state, Charles Soludo, over his comments on President Tinubu 'inheriting a dead economy'.

Many commenters reminded Soludo that he was part of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) formed by the immediate past president of Nigeria, Buhari, in September 2019. The council was formerly known as the economic management team.

"Situation under Tinubu worst since 1999 ": Dalung

In another related news, a former minister of youth and sports development, Barrister Solomon Dalung, warned President Tinubu that his promise for revived hope may turn out to be "renewed hopelessness".

In recent months, many Nigerians have been lamenting the situation of things in the country.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Dalung, who served during former President Buhari's first term in office, chided Tinubu.

