Although successive Plateau governments have tried to end the conflict in the state, the violence increased when Governor Caleb Mutfwang assumed office in May

Mangu was largely insulated, but all of a sudden when Mutfwang emerged as the governor, it transformed into a baptism of fire

Recently, the lifeless body of a Fulani leader who had gone missing was discovered in an abandoned well

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

Mangu, Plateau state - The corpse of a missing Fulani leader, Umar Ibrahim, who went missing last week has been found in an abandoned well at Jokom community in Mangu town, Mangu local government area (LGA) of Plateau state.

Before his suspected murder, the deceased was the Ciroma of Kumbun district of Mangu LGA of the state.

Plateau state is home to about 40 ethnic groups and has been a hotbed of conflict in recent months. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

How Fulani leader was murdered in Plateau

Per Daily Trust newspaper in a report on Monday, November 27, Captain Oya James, the spokesperson of the Operation Safe Haven in Plateau state, confirmed the incident.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Commenting on the tragic incident, Garba Abdullahi, the Plateau state chairman of the Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of the group, (GAFDAN), explained that the deceased had gone missing when he left a hospital on Wednesday, November 22, to buy food. He was said to have gone to buy the food for his sick wife who was on admission to a hospital.

Abdullahi said:

“He visited his wife at the sickbay in Mangu. Around 6pm of Wednesday. He went out to buy food for her but couldn’t not return.

"After searching for four days , the body was found in an abandoned well close to the hospital.

"The corpse was recovered together with soldiers attached to Operation Safe Haven who have been maintaining peace in area.”

Although there is tension in Mangu at the moment, Abdullahi asked his tribesmen to allow security agents to do their job.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Plateau state police command were abortive as its spokesperson, Alabo Alfred, could not be immediately reached.

‘Mutfwang must be fair to all’ - Dalung

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Solomon Dalung, a former minister of youth and sports development, said justice is the only answer to Plateau state's pathetic experience.

According to Dalung, “without justice, peace is a stranger."

Dalung, from Plateau state, served as a cabinet minister between 2015 and 2019, the first term of ex-president Muhammadu Buhari.

Plateau: Gunmen attack church

Legit.ng also reported that gunmen attacked the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) and kidnapped Pastor Usman Umaru at the Maigemu community in Jos East local government area (LGA).

The gunmen also abducted two other persons.

Source: Legit.ng