In the southeast region, hoodlums have been regularly attacking prominent personalities over the last few months

The region, particularly Anambra and Imo states, is bleeding at the hands of hoodlums who are notorious for killing security personnel as well as armless individuals

The latest victim of the mindless killings is Eze Joe Ochulor, the traditional ruler of Otulu community in the Ezinihitte Mbaise local government area (LGA) of Imo state

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

Otulu, Imo state - Eze Joe Ochulor, the traditional ruler of Otulu community in the Ezinihitte Mbaise local government area (LGA) of Imo state, has been murdered.

The Imo monarch who was kidnapped by some unknown gunmen on Saturday morning, November 25, was reportedly killed in the evening.

Some lawbreakers have continued to unleash terror on Imo communities. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Twitter

Gunmen kill Imo monarch

On Sunday, November 26, The Punch quoted a source as saying the monarch’s body was discovered on the roadside at Mbutu community in the neighbouring Aboh Mbaise LGA.

The source said:

“There is fear everywhere. Villagers are afraid because the traditional ruler was taken from his home on Saturday morning only for his lifeless body to be found on the same Saturday. This is horrifying.”

Vanguard also noted the criminal act. The newspaper added that Aboki Danjuma, the state commissioner of police, has deployed a special squad to go after the killers of the traditional ruler.

Police speak on murder

Meanwhile, the police in Imo state said it is open to anybody with useful information that will lead to the immediate arrest of the suspects.

Henry Okoye, the police spokesperson, said:

“The story is true. It is an unfortunate circumstance but the state Commissioner of Police has declared the suspects wanted. We are on the trail of the suspects and we are doing everything possible to close in on the suspects and bring them to book.

“The command is open to anybody with useful information that will lead to the swift arrest of the suspects.

"We are assuring the public that this development is not above us. The CP is on top of the situation.”

Gunmen kill traditional ruler, set corpse ablaze

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Eze Victor Ijioma, the traditional ruler of Orsu Obodo in Oguta LGA of Imo state, was killed, and his corpse burnt to ashes by unknown gunmen.

The assailants, in a separate attack, also killed the traditional prime minister of Isama of the Mgbele community in the council.

Gunmen kill retired policeman, wife in Imo

Also in Imo, Legit.ng reported that some gunmen shot dead a couple identified simply as Mr and Mrs Sampson Owobo in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

Owobo, who hailed from Edo state, was a retired assistant superintendent of police.

Source: Legit.ng