Abia state, Umuahia - The Abia state government headed by Alex Otti has come under heavy criticism following a recent revelation about its spending.

Reno Omokri tackles Peter Obi on reports Alex Otti spent N927 million on meals and welfare packages in Abia state. Photo credit: Reno Omokri

Source: Facebook

Abia Governor Otti for spending N927 million on meals in 3 months

SaharaReporters confirmed that Governor Otti spent a whopping sum of N927 million within three months on meals, allowances, honorarium and sitting allowance for government officials between July and September 2023.

The report further gave the breakdown of the money spent by Otti's government on the "welfare packages for the eggheads" but noted that N25 million was set aside for public schools.

Omokri reacts as Alex Otti spends ₦1 billion on food

Reacting to the development, Reno Omokri, a former special assistant on social media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, said those attacking Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over ₦7 billion presidential yacht are hypocrites.

In a tweet shared on his X page, on Monday, November 20, Omokri wrote:

"Just look at how the same people that rightly criticised the ₦7 billion Presidential yacht are now justifying the ₦1 billion that the Labour Party government of Alex Otti spent on food in just three months. When asked to define hypocrisy in an exam, just write Obidients and Arise Peoples Party. I assure you you will get 100% for that question!

