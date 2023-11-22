BREAKING: Appeal Court Admits Errors in Certified True Copy of Kano Election Judgement, Gives Reason
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) had dismissed concerns about the reported contradictions in the certified true copy (CTC) of the Appeal Court's judgement related to the disputed Kano governorship poll
- The appellate court on Wednesday evening, November 22, shared the same thoughts, saying there is no cause for alarm
- A verdict last Friday, November 17, by the Appeal Court, had declared APC's Nasiru Gawuna, the governor of Kano state, sacking Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, an NNPP chieftain
Kano, Kano state - Umar Bangari, the chief registrar of the Court of Appeal, has cleared the air on the controversies surrounding the judgement delivered by the court on the disputed Kano state governorship election.
Bangari stated that what happened in the certified true copy (CTC) was a typo error that did not in any way invalidate or change the findings and conclusion of the court concerning the Kano election, Channels Television reported on Wednesday, November 22.
Appeal Court says no call for alarm
The Appeal Court's chief registrar assured the people of Kano state and Nigerians generally that the error would be rectified once parties in the matter filed formal applications to that effect.
Bangari cited Order 23 Rule 4 of the Appeal Court's handbook which empowered it to correct any clerical error once detected.
Furthermore, the top Appeal Court official insisted that contrary to insinuations, the verdict of the court remained valid.
APC vs NNPP: Protest breaks out in Kano
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that supporters of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) on Wednesday, November 22, took to the streets of Kano state to protest Governor Abba Yusuf's loss at the Appeal Court.
The protesters were subsequently dispersed by men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) with teargas.
BREAKING: Tension as heavy protest breaks out in Kano over Governor Abba Yusuf's sack, videos emerge
Gov Yusuf approaches Supreme Court
Legit.ng also reported that Governor Yusuf filed an appeal at the Supreme Court to challenge his sack.
This development reportedly comes a day after the Appeal Court released the CTC of the judgement of the contentious Kano state governorship election.
Ibrahim Adam, a supporter of the NNPP shared the notice of the appeal via his Facebook page on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also shared the document via his X page.
