The All Progressives Congress (APC) had dismissed concerns about the reported contradictions in the certified true copy (CTC) of the Appeal Court's judgement related to the disputed Kano governorship poll

The appellate court on Wednesday evening, November 22, shared the same thoughts, saying there is no cause for alarm

A verdict last Friday, November 17, by the Appeal Court, had declared APC's Nasiru Gawuna, the governor of Kano state, sacking Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, an NNPP chieftain

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria

Kano, Kano state - Umar Bangari, the chief registrar of the Court of Appeal, has cleared the air on the controversies surrounding the judgement delivered by the court on the disputed Kano state governorship election.

Bangari stated that what happened in the certified true copy (CTC) was a typo error that did not in any way invalidate or change the findings and conclusion of the court concerning the Kano election, Channels Television reported on Wednesday, November 22.

Political controversy rages on in Kano state. Photo credit: Sen Chijinkem Ugwuanyi, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Twitter

Appeal Court says no call for alarm

The Appeal Court's chief registrar assured the people of Kano state and Nigerians generally that the error would be rectified once parties in the matter filed formal applications to that effect.

Bangari cited Order 23 Rule 4 of the Appeal Court's handbook which empowered it to correct any clerical error once detected.

Furthermore, the top Appeal Court official insisted that contrary to insinuations, the verdict of the court remained valid.

APC vs NNPP: Protest breaks out in Kano

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that supporters of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) on Wednesday, November 22, took to the streets of Kano state to protest Governor Abba Yusuf's loss at the Appeal Court.

The protesters were subsequently dispersed by men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) with teargas.

Gov Yusuf approaches Supreme Court

Legit.ng also reported that Governor Yusuf filed an appeal at the Supreme Court to challenge his sack.

This development reportedly comes a day after the Appeal Court released the CTC of the judgement of the contentious Kano state governorship election.

Ibrahim Adam, a supporter of the NNPP shared the notice of the appeal via his Facebook page on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also shared the document via his X page.

Source: Legit.ng