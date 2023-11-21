Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria

Kano, Kano state - A coalition of 100 civil society organisations (CSOs) and pro-democracy organisations in Nigeria, has asked the Supreme Court to affirm the choice of the electorate in the disputed Kano state governorship election.

Recall an Appeal Court ruling sacked Governor Abba Yusuf from office and declared Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the March 18 election. Embattled Yusuf is a chieftain of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) in Kano.

Kano state governor, Abba Yusuf, was removed by the Appeal Court on Friday, November 17. Photo credits: Dr Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Kano: Coalition faults Appeal Court's judgement

The Appeal Court's verdict came after the Kano state governorship election petitions tribunal sacked Yusuf in September, ruling that the NNPP had failed to prove that the election was conducted freely and fairly.

The NNPP rejected the verdict and said it is heading to the Supreme Court.

Ahead of the Supreme Court's fireworks, the coalition of pro-democracy groups called on the Supreme Court to set aside the judgement of the Appeal Court and 'restore the mandate' of the people of Kano state which they said was given to Governor Yusuf, Leadership newspaper reported.

Daily Independent also noted the coalition's stance.

The group's convener, Francis Obinna, said at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, November 21:

“The Supreme Court, as the highest court in the land, has the responsibility to uphold justice and ensure that the rule of law prevails.

"We call for a thorough and transparent review of the Court of Appeal’s judgement in the Kano governorship case."

Kano guber: CTC of judgement is out

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Court of Appeal finally released the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Kano judgement it delivered.

The CTC was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Salihu Tanko Yakasai, popularly known as Dawisu, the Kano state Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 election.

