President Joe Biden of the United States turned 81 on Wednesday, November 22 and extended his record as the nation's oldest president

In a new list released recently, President Biden is also the oldest leader in the world, three years older than the second place President Lula da Silva of Brazil

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria holds the number seven spot, making an entry into the top ten list

Leadership dynamics take centre stage in the ever-evolving landscape of global politics and governance.

This article delves into the intriguing realm of the world's oldest leaders, individuals who defy the conventional boundaries of age to steer nations and make pivotal decisions.

As we explore the list of these seasoned leaders, we uncover the unique stories, challenges, and accomplishments that have defined their extended tenures in positions of power.

Their longevity in office reflects their resilience and the complex socio-political contexts in which they operate.

Below are the top ten oldest world leaders.

1. Joe Biden (USA) - 81 years

President Joe Biden was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on November 20, 1942. He attended the University of Delaware and later Syracuse University College of Law. After graduating, Biden embarked on a legal and political career.

In 1972, tragedy struck when his wife and daughter died in a car accident just days before Christmas.

Despite this, Biden entered the Senate in 1973 at 29, becoming one of the youngest senators in U.S. history.

2. Lula da Silva (Brazil) - 78 years

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, commonly known as Lula, was born on October 27, 1945, in Pernambuco, Brazil.

Coming from a poor background, Lula grew up in the northeastern part of the country and began working at a young age to help support his family.

His early life was marked by poverty; he worked as a shoe-shiner and later as a metalworker.

In the 1970s, Lula became involved in labour union activities and became a charismatic leader.

He played a significant role in organizing strikes for better working conditions. Lula's involvement in labour unions eventually led to his entry into politics.

3. Anwar Ibrahim (Malaysia) 76 years

Born on 10 August 1947, Anwar bin Ibrahim, a Malaysian politician, assumed office as the tenth Prime Minister of Malaysia in November 2022.

Before his prime ministership, he held the positions of the 12th and 16th Leader of the Opposition positions from 2008 to 2015 and then again from 2020 to 2022.

4. Benjamin Netanyahu (Isreal) - 74 years

Benjamin Netanyahu was born in Tel Aviv, Israel, on October 21, 1949. His father, Benzion Netanyahu, was a prominent historian and a professor, and his mother, Tzila Segal, was a writer.

The Netanyahu family has a strong connection to the Zionist movement, and Benzion Netanyahu advocated for a Greater Israel.

Benjamin Netanyahu grew up in Jerusalem and attended high school in the United States, where his father was a scholar-in-residence.

He then served in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) as a soldier in the elite Sayeret Matkal special forces unit.

After his military service, he studied architecture at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and later earned a degree in management from the Sloan School of Management at MIT.

5. Narendra Modi (India) - 73 years

Priminister Narendra Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, a small town in Gujarat, India.

Born into a humble family, Modi's father, Damodardas Mulchand Modi, ran a tea stall, and his mother, Hiraben Modi, worked in other people's houses to support the family.

As Prime Minister, Modi's policies have focused on economic reforms, infrastructure development, and initiatives such as "Make in India" and "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan" (Clean India Mission).

His leadership style and political ideology have generated praise and criticism, making him a central and polarizing figure in Indian politics.

6. Shehbaz Sharif (Pakistan) - 72 years

Shehbaz Sharif was born on September 23, 1951, in Lahore, Pakistan, and he's a Pakistani politician and businessman who served as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan, in office from April 2022 to August 2023.

He is the current president of the Pakistan Muslim League.

Shehbaz Sharif received his early education in Lahore and later pursued higher studies in the United Kingdom.

He attended the Government College University in Lahore and earned a degree in business from Punjab University. Subsequently, he went to the United Kingdom to study further.

7. Bola Tinubu (Nigeria), Vladimir Putin (Russia), Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa) - 71 years

Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu GCFR currently serves as the 16th president of Nigeria, having previously held the position of governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007 and senator for Lagos West during the Third Republic. Born on March 29, 1952, Tinubu is an influential Nigerian politician.

Meanwhile, the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, born on October 7, 1952, has maintained leadership roles consistently since 1999.

He served as prime minister from 1999 to 2000 and again from 2008 to 2012 while holding the presidency from 2000 to 2008 and resuming the position in 2012.

Similarly, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, born November 17, 1952, is a former anti-apartheid activist, trade union leader, and businessman.

He is South Africa's president and the African National Congress (ANC) leader.

Other honourable mentions include:

8. Xi Jinping (China), Andrés Manuel Obrador (Mexico) - 70 years

Xi Jinping was born on 15 June 1953 and has been the paramount leader of the People's Republic of China since 2012.

His counterpart in Mexico, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, was born on 13 November 1953 and has been the leader of the North American country since 2018.

9. Tayyip Erdogan (Turkey) - 69 years

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was born on 26 February 1954 and is Turkey's 12th and current president since 2014.

He served as Turkey's prime minister from 2003 to 2014 and as mayor of Istanbul from 1994 to 1998.

10. Fumio Kishida (Japan) - 66 years

Fumio Kishida is a Japanese politician who has served as Prime Minister of Japan and President of the Liberal Democratic Party since 2021.

He was born on 29 July 1957 in Shibuya City, Tokyo, Japan.

