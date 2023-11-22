The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) parliament has resumed its second ordinary session for 2023

Parliamentarians from the 15 member states of ECOWAS converged in Abuja on Wednesday, November 22

The plenary has been billed to debate on critical issues of regional economy, regional democracy and security

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil society, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - The 5th legislature of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) parliament has resumed its second ordinary plenary session.

The event kicked off in Abuja on Wednesday, November 22, with the roll call of parliamentarians from the 15 member states of ECOWAS.

The ECOWAS Parliament resumed its 2nd ordinary session on Wednesday, November 22. Photo Credit: ECOWAS Parliament

Source: Facebook

At the opening of the parliamentary session, the Speaker, Sidie Mohamed Tunis (Sierra Leone), gave his opening speech acknowledging the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He, however, presented the agenda for the second ordinary session for 2023.

Tunis stated that the deliberations will be held on critical issues in the regional economy, regional democracy, and security in the West African region.

ECOWAS Parliament lauds Liberia poll

He stated that democracy can only thrive in the region where respect for Human rights and the rule of law prevails and translates to security and development.

Tunis said:

"In the area of democracy and the rule of law, we must accept the reality that the existence of strong democratic institutions, respect for human rights, and the rule of law ultimately determine security and development.

"Our democracy can only thrive if we hold each other accountable for our actions. As a result, we must seek out and cherish what unites us as a region and people."

While crediting democracy in the region, he hailed the people of Liberia for a peaceful presidential election and congratulated the president-elect, Joseph Boakai.

He also hailed the outgoing President George Weah for conceding defeat.

He said

"The recently conducted Presidential and Legislative elections in the Republic of Liberia are a shining example of how far our democracy has come.

"I congratulate the people of Liberia for 20 years of peace and three successful democratic transitions after 14 years of brutal civil war.

"I, also, extend warm congratulations to His Excellency President George Manneh Weah for graciously accepting the will of the people. This is the democracy we want for our region."

ECOWAS Parliament to swear in new parliamentarians

Meanwhile, the plenary will swear in new members of the parliament, consider and adopt the draft report of the 2023 first ordinary and the draft report of the 2023 second extraordinary session of the ECOWAS Parliament.

Other items include considering and adopting the reports of the standing, ad hoc and joint committees and the reports of the parliamentary oversight missions.

Similarly, a series of parliamentary workshops and interactive sessions will be organised by parliament in collaboration with its partners.

Present at the plenary was the Deputy Senate President of Nigeria, Senator Jibrin Barau, representing the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Other parliamentarians present, as seen by Legit.ng include Senator Jimoh Ibrahim and Hon Idris Wase (First Deputy Speaker ECOWAS Parliament).

ECOWAS: Tinubu’s position as chairman no longer tenable - Ex-APC chieftain

In another report, heads of state of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have been urged to sanction the sack of President Bola Tinubu as chairman.

Comrade Timi Frank made this call while reacting to the alleged certificate forgery scandal surrounding President Tinubu.

He stated that the reputation of the sub-regional African organisation was at risk, and Tinubu's authority would not be taken seriously.

Source: Legit.ng