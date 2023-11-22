President Bola Tinubu has disclosed his ambition to ensure that his name made it to the famous Guinness Book of Records

While bragging about his economic reforms as Governor of Lagos state, Tinubu said he had started doing the same as Nigeria's president and expressed optimism of success

Tinubu said if he was not recognised to be mentioned in the Guinness Book of Records, he would strive to insert his name in the historical book

Barling, Germany - President Bola Tinubu has said his name deserved to be in the Guinness Book of Records over his economic reforms as the governor of Lagos state, which later earned him the position he is today, Nigerian president.

President Tinubu made the remark at the 10th German-Nigerian Business Forum, adding that he would work to ensure that his name made it in the Guinness Book of Records even if he was not given the accolade he deserved.

In a video shared on YouTube by TVC, the former governor of Lagos state posited that Nigerians voted for him in the 2023 presidential election because of his track record of reform in Lagos and that he had started the same as Nigerian president from day one he resumed the office.

Why I should be mentioned in Guinness Book of Records, Tinubu

The president said his track records should earn him a spot in the famous Guinness Book of Records, adding that if he was not recognised, he would strive to ensure that his name was inserted in the historic book.

According to Tinubu:

"To me, if you didn't mention me in the Guinness Book of Records, I'd thrive to find a way to insert myself because I did it without expectation. My inaugural speech discloses what I would do."

Recall that ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Tinubu made it known in one of his campaigns that becoming Nigerian president was his lifelong ambition, calling on the people to support his goals.

