FCT, Abuja - A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has mentioned four things he said ex-President Goodluck Jonathan did "that may not be repeated by any other President in the nearest future".

Sani in a social media post on Monday, November 20, wished Jonathan a happy birthday as the former Nigerian leader clocks 66.

Sani wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page:

"There are four things ex-President Jonathan did that may not be repeated by any other President in the nearest future: APPOINTED an INEC chairman he never knew and never met. APPROVED the use of a data-capturing system in the election that led to his eviction from power. REQUESTED the opposition candidate to nominate one INEC commissioner. DISAGREED with the outcome of an election but went ahead and congratulated the Winner for the sake of peace and unity in the country.

"To the Doves, he is a man of peace, true nationalist, and a patriot and to the Hawks, he was a timid compromiser. GEJ saved the country in its most critical and crucial moments.

"Happy Birthday ex President Goodluck."

Appointed an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman he never knew and never met. Approved the use of a data-capturing system in the election that led to his eviction from power. Requested the opposition candidate to nominate one INEC commissioner. Disagreed with the outcome of an election but went ahead and congratulated the Winner for the sake of peace and unity in the country.

