President Bola Tinubu will attend the G20 Compact with Africa (CwA) Conference in Germany on Monday, November 20.

The Nigerian leader will join other heads of state to deliberate on enhancing economic and business cooperation.

President Tinubu has been scheduled to jet out of Nigeria on Saturday, November 18, accompanied by some of his cabinet members.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has been billed to depart Nigeria for Germany on Saturday, November 18, to attend the G20 Compact with Africa (CwA) Conference.

This development was confirmed in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity.

As contained in the statement, the event will be hosted by the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who recently visited Nigeria.

President Tinubu and other world leaders will converge at the opening of the event, which kicks off on Monday, November 20, to deliberate on the immediate enhancement of economic and business cooperation to outline concrete measures to boost investments in critical areas such as energy, trade, infrastructure, and new technologies, among others.

According to the statement, the G20 CwA Conference coincides with the Fourth G20 Investment Summit, jointly organised by the German government and business associations.

President Bola Tinubu, driven by his globally acknowledged push for foreign direct investment in Nigeria, will lead the country's delegation at the investment summit.

The statement reads:

"This visit also affirms President Tinubu’s commitment to diplomatic reciprocity as the invitation to Germany from the German Chancellor is being honoured following the visit of the German Chancellor to Abuja and Lagos, Nigeria, from October 29 to October 30, 2023.

"Leveraging on the opportunity presented by the Fourth G20 Investment Summit, the Nigerian delegation will follow up on productive meetings previously conducted with high-ranking representatives from German business organizations who were part of the official delegation of the German Chancellor to Nigeria."

Nigeria is Germany's second-largest trading partner in Africa

During his conversations with Chancellor Scholz in October, President Tinubu emphasised the pressing need for increased German investment across various sectors of the Nigerian economy, including transportation, mining, and energy.

It's noteworthy that Nigeria is Germany's second-largest trading partner in Africa.

The backdrop of Nigeria and Germany being the largest economies in Africa and Europe, respectively, adds significance to their bilateral relations.

The trade volume between the two nations witnessed a notable surge, rising from two to three billion Euros between 2021 and 2022.

The President will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar; the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance, Mr. Wale Edun; the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite; and the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu.

