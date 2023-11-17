The incumbent President of Liberia, George Weah, is on the verge of losing administrative power to an opposition

The ex-footballer and only African to win the Ballon D'Or is trailing, with 99% of the polling results made official already

The opposition candidate, 78-year-old Joseph Boakai, is leading narrowly with 50.89% to Weah's 49.11%

An emerging report has confirmed that opposition contender Joseph Boakai is maintaining a narrow lead in the Liberian presidential election, with over 99% of polling station results now official.

According to BBC Africa, the 78-year-old political veteran currently holds 50.89% of the votes, while incumbent President George Weah trails with 49.11%.

Boakai's lead exceeds 28,000 votes, prompting celebratory gatherings by his supporters in Monrovia.

It was gathered that chants were urging President Weah to step down, echoing through the capital, referencing a campaign-associated song. Both candidates have yet to issue formal statements.

The electoral commission reports results from 99.58% of polling stations, with a re-run at one station and investigations into discrepancies at 20 others.

The run-off ensued after neither candidate secured over 50% in the initial round.

Boakai's campaign centred on rescuing the nation from what he termed "mismanagement" under Weah, who defended his administration's progress.

ECOWAS observers scores Liberia poll

The election, the tightest since Liberia's civil war, drew regional praise for being largely peaceful, though isolated incidents in several provinces resulted in injuries and hospitalizations, according to ECOWAS observers.

The 57-year-old Weah, seeking re-election for a second term, has been in office since 2018.

Before his election to the presidency, Weah served as Senator from Montserrado County.

Meanwhile, his opposition, Boakai, served as vice president of Liberia from 2006 to 2018 under President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

The 78-year-old also served as the Minister of Agriculture from 1983 to 1985.

