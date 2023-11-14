The late former First Lady of Nigeria, Maryam Babangida, has been bestowed a posthumous award by Baze University

The institution conferred on her an Honorary Doctor of Science degree at its 10th annual convocation ceremony

According to the university's management, her impact on women and Nigeria earned her recognition

FCT, Abuja - Baze University in Abuja has conferred an Honorary Doctor of Science degree on the late Maryam Babangida.

Maryam Babangida, the wife of former Head of State Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, was recognised for her significant impact on the lives of many Nigerians.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kathleen Okafor, presented the award during the 10th Convention Ceremony in Abuja, emphasising the need to acknowledge the contributions of these iconic figures.

During the convocation, Prof. Okafor highlighted the university's achievements, noting an increase in academic programs from 72 in 2022 to 102.

These include 43 undergraduate courses, 41 post-graduate programs (PGD and MSc), and 18 PhD programs.

As reported by NAN, Prof. Okafor said:

“Today, we present a list of 613 graduands, 388 at Undergraduate level and 225 at Postgraduate (Masters Degrees) level.

“To us, the pleasure of producing another set of excellent intellectuals for the nation and the international community is limitless. We return all glory to the Almighty God who has made this possible.”

Women's role in society

The acting vice-chancellor also stressed the importance of women's participation in economic regeneration, calling for their involvement in family and national resources for fairness, equity, and justice.

In addition, Prof. Okafor emphasised the role of universities in providing relevant and ethical education, addressing issues such as genocides and poverty, and upholding the rule of law.

She said:

“Women must be in this quest for economic regeneration, they must participate, they must collaborate and engage in the family and national resources for fairness, equity and justice. Them can be no peace without justice.”

She advised graduating students to pursue self-development in their respective disciplines and join professional associations to enhance their digital skills.

Recognising the age of digital innovation and entrepreneurship, she encouraged them to be well-prepared for the challenges of the modern workplace.

