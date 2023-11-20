There have been widespread rumours among supporters of Governor Hyacinth Alia and the SGF alleging a rift between the duo over political supremacy in Benue state

On Saturday, November 18, the SGF, George Akume, declared that he had no misunderstanding with the incumbent Benue governor

Notwithstanding the statement from Akume, Primate Elijah Ayodele said the SGF and Alia will quarrel "in the nearest future"

Makurdi, Benue state - The leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has predicted friction between Hyacinth Alia, governor of Benue state, and George Akume, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF).

Alia said the rancour would occur "in the nearest future" — specifically "from August 2024".

Ayodele predicts "troubles" for Alia, Akume

The cleric shared his prediction via a clip posted on his known X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday, November 20.

Primate Ayodele said:

“The Benue state governor and Akume, I’m seeing that they will have a loggerhead as from August next year. And this issue will take them to the unexpected which will surely strain their relationship.”

Legit.ng reports that Messrs Alia and Akume are chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), with the latter a key ally of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Primate Ayodele's message comes two days after Akume said contrary to insinuations, he has no problem with Governor Alia.

Akume cautioned those he described as “political jobbers to stay away because I am at peace with him and we are not quarreling".

The speculation of a rift between both men has been ongoing for some time.

Appeal Court affirms Benue Gov’s victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the March 18 governorship election in Benue state, Titus Uba.

The appeal had challenged the September 23 judgement of the state's governorship election petition tribunal which dismissed their petition against the return of Alia as the winner of the last governorship election.

A three-member panel of the Appeal Court, in a unanimous judgment, on Monday, November 20, concluded that the appeal was without merit.

