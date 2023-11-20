Political attention is shifting to the courts as aggrieved gubernatorial candidates and parties that contested in Nigeria's 2023 general elections are approaching the judiciary

The petitioners are seeking legal remedies to ensure that they achieve their ambition of becoming governor

Speaking on the unresolved governorship election dispute in Adamawa state, Primate Elijah Ayodele said he foresees Governor Ahmadu Fintiri staying in power

Yola, Adamawa state - Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele on Monday, November 20, said the top courts in Nigeria cannot sack Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state.

Ayodele, the spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, shared this message via his known X (formerly Twitter) page.

'You can't unseat Fintiri', Ayodele to APC

The cleric declared that there is no Appeal or Supreme Court that will remove the Adamawa state No.1 citizen from office.

Fintiri is a chieftain of Nigeria's main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Primate Ayodele said in a video sighted by Legit.ng:

"There is no Appeal or Supreme Court that can remove the governor of Adamawa, except God's appeal. But with this woman (Aisha Binani), it is only a waste of energy, waste of resources, waste of time, waste of technical know-how, waste of everything.

"So, taking steps to this effect would not even help at all"

Legit.ng recalls that in late October, the Adamawa gubernatorial election tribunal affirmed the re-election of Fintiri as the duly re-elected governor of the state in the March 2023 governorship election.

The three-man panel led by Justice Theodora Uloho struck out the demands of All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru for lack of merit.

Subsequently, the APC in the state reportedly rejected Fintiri's judicial victory against its candidate, Binani.

Electoral dispute resolution in Kaduna, Nasarawa states

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele asked the governorship candidate of the PDP in Kaduna and Nasawara states to “seek the face of God for victory at the Appeal Court”.

The cleric claimed that there are dubious moves already being made by appellants.

