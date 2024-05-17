A Nigerian boy has been celebrated online for scoring over 300 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination

A photo showing the uncompleted building where he had his secondary school education was also shared online

Netizens who came across the post did not hesitate to shower the brilliant boy with accolades over his top score

A Nigerian student's score in the just concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has earned him praises online.

Despite schooling in an uncompleted secondary school building, he was able to excel in the examination.

Boy who schooled in uncompleted building smashes UTME Photo credit: @winexviv/X.

Kogi student scores over 300 in UTME

Alex Onyia with the X handle @winexviv shared a photo of the student alongside a picture of the uncompleted school building.

While sharing the photos, he praised the student, Idris Abdulrasheed Adeiza, over his determination to succeed against all odds.

Idris scored an aggregate of 323 in the examination and emerged the second best student in the state.

Alex Onyia wrote:

"This is the school Idris Abdulrasheed Adeiza attended in Kogi state and still scored 323 in JAMB 2024 and second best in the state. A child who is determined to succeed will always succeed no mater how tough the situation is. He is a star!"

Reactions as boy gets 323 in UTME

Nigerians stormed the comments section on X to shower praises on the young boy over his UTME score.

Ernest Okechukwu said:

"But that doesn't justify dysfunctional public schools in our country."

Iriabho wrote:

"Sadly, it's a game of numbers and one success story in the midst of many failures is not a good look for the school, the state education board and the state by extension. His determination is great. But assuming all other students weren't as determines or serious is faulty."

Ubong Abia said:

"He is a star. He deserves accolades. But your statement seems to downplay the enormous impact better infrastructure and education would have on student's result."

Dr Chuba added:

"No be teacher teach this one, Na carry come."

See the post below:

