The appeal court has ruled on the election of Hyacinth Alia as the governor of Benue state

In a judgment delivered on Monday, November 20, the court set aside the appeal filed by the PDP challenging Alia's electoral victory

The appellate court held that the PDP and its candidate, Titus Uba, failed to prove their claims of forgery against Alia's deputy governorship candidate in the Benue election, Samuel Ode

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Benue state, Makurdi - The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, on Monday, November 20, dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Titus Uba, in the March 18 governorship election in Benue state.

Court of Appeal delivers judgment in favour of Hyacinth Alia as Benue state governor on Monday, November 20. Photo credit: Hyacinth Alia

Source: Facebook

Hyacinth Alia wins at appeal court, PDP's Titus Uba defeated

The appeal had challenged the September 23 judgment of the state's governorship election petition tribunal which dismissed their petition against the return of Alia of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election.

A three-member panel of the court, in a unanimous judgment, on Monday, resolved the three issues, distilled for determination, against the appellants and held that the appeal was without merit, The Nation reported.

As reported also by The Punch, the appellate court affirmed the judgment of the tribunal because the PDP and its candidate failed to prove their claim of forgery raised against the APC’s deputy governorship candidate in the election, Samuel Ode.

Plateau governor reacts as appeal court sacks him

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Caleb Mutfwang has said the verdict of the appeal court that nullified his election is a temporary setback.

Mutfwang expressed optimism that the 'mandate overwhelmingly given to him' by the people of Plateau state would be restored.

He has instructed his legal team to file an appeal against the appellant court's verdict at the Supreme Court.

Appeal court sacks Kano governor

In a similar development, the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Friday, November 17, sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state.

The court upheld the tribunal's verdict led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan Osadebay, which sacked Yusuf on September 20, 2023.

The appeal court said Governor Yusuf was not qualified to contest on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Source: Legit.ng