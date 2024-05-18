Mixed reactions have trailed an emerging video showing how students of Miami Northwestern Senior High School graced their school prom

Each student arrived with their dates in a statement-making fashion and style that turned the heads of netizens

They used different expensive whips like a Tesla cybertruck, a Lamborghini and a G-Wagon for the epic occasion

A video which captured how various secondary school students turned up for their prom has sent netizens into a frenzy.

The prom was for Miami Northwestern Senior High School in the United States.

An X user, @dammiedammie35, shared the clip on the social media platform and it gained huge traction.

The prom became a beehive of wealth and glamourous display as the students arrived in style with their respective dates.

The eye-catching point of the clip was the different exotic cars they showed in. A Tesla Cybertruck, a G-Wagon and a Lamborghini were spotted.

In another development, a female student of the viral school were a student arrived for prom in a helicopter was captured sensitising people on enterpreneurship.

Reactions trail the school prom video

@iamshyblakj said:

"Please what is prom all about, what's special about it that it's becoming global competition...abeg make Nigerian no enter this one ooo. Most of the students don't even pass... "

@i_jandor said:

"This one na Rich kids High School Prom...

"Money is good. Therefore, chase and embrace it. "

@daniels_osi said:

"Please someone explain this high school concept to me. Don't tell me it's secondary school equivalent cos my brain fit blow."

@BusayoOtebata said:

"Unilag boys wan use Lexus IS250 2008 upgraded to 2023 wound us for their graduation ."

@Ayomiepat_ said:

"You mean those aunties are teenagers? Fr?

"Well, I want this type of vanity for my unborn kids sha."

@AjeboMezie said:

"All hired cars, don’t be moved, a developed country like USA can make things possible for you as a citizen. I can tell you that 90% of the luxury cars and clothes you see in this video are hired or not even paid yet."

@Acedouglas1 said:

"Pulling in Tesla truck and Lambo is crazy bruh.

"But they can be hired."

Secondary students arrive graduation in flashy convoy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that secondary school students were captured arriving at their prom in style.

The students landed at their school prom with luxurious cars and walked into the venue like kings and queens. The students from Elite high school in Entebbe, Uganda showed off their dates as they alighted from their luxurious cars.

One of the students arrived the event in an helicopter alongside his prom date and this left netizens in awe.

