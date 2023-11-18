The Court of Appeal sacked Governor Dauda Lawal of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and ordered INEC to conduct fresh elections in some areas in Zamfara state

The three judges panel upheld four out of seven issues brought forward by the candidate of the APC, Bello Matawalle

Reacting to the ruling, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele asked the incumbent governor not to fret

Gusau, Zamfara state - Primate Elijah Ayodele has said a rerun in three local government areas (LGAs) will not stop the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Dauda Lawal from “reclaiming” Zamfara state.

Ayodele, the spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, shared this message via his known X (formerly Twitter) page on Friday, November 17.

Primate Ayodele makes a prediction about the disputed Zamfara gubernatorial election.

Ayodele gives PDP's Lawal assurance

The cleric stated that the decision of the appellate court to ask INEC to conduct a fresh election in three LGAs of Zamfara state is ‘not a big deal’. INEC, the Independent National Electoral Commission, is an agency that conducts elections in Nigeria.

According to the primate, “it (the mandate) is going back to PDP” — dashing the hope of Bello Matawalle, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the March poll.

Ayodele said in the video sighted by Legit.ng:

“The Zamfara own, the governor (Lawal) must not sleep. There is nothing big deal in that (in the court's judgement). It is going back to PDP, but they must start working out the legalities now so that they will not still upturn it.”

He added:

“There is nothing to do in the rerun. I’m seeing the rerun as just a notice, a kind of wrong notification. So, that’s just it.”

Zamfara: Appeal Court sacks Governor Lawal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Thursday, November 16, declared the Zamfara state governorship election as inconclusive.

In its verdict, the court ordered a re-run in three LGAs: Maradun, Birnin-Magaji, and Bukyun.

Electoral dispute resolution in Kaduna, Nasarawa

Legit.ng also reported that Primate Ayodele asked the governorship candidate of the PDP in Kaduna and Nasawara states to “seek the face of God for victory at the Appeal Court”.

The cleric claimed that there are dubious moves already being made by appellants.

