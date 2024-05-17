President Bola Tinubu's minister for women's affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, has announced the withdrawal of the suit challenging the speaking of Niger state from marrying off 100 orphans in his constituency

The minister said her ministry was in talks with the speaker and traditional rulers in the state to ascertain the age bracket of the orphans

Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye then disclosed that her ministry will now pay attention to women and girls affected in the security-challenged state

President Bola Tinubu's minister for women's affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye has withdrawn the suit filed against the speaker of the Niger state House of Assembly, Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, over the plan to marry off 100 orphans in his constituency.

Kennedy-Ohanenye, in a tweet, said her minister was in collaboration with the Niger state House of Assembly speaker and the traditional rulers in the state to ascertain the age of the orphans if they were within the stipulated circle.

Tinubu's minister reveals plan for girlchild

She then disclosed that the Ministry of Women's Affairs will now focus on empowering girls and others affected by the state's insecurity.

Sarkindaji announced last week that 100 orphans in his constituency would be married off to alleviate their suffering. The development had sparked national outrage from concerned Nigerians

However, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) had urged the minister to withdraw the petition she wrote to the Inspector General of Police and the law suit.

MURIC knocks Tinubu's ministers

MURIC chairman in Kano state, Malam Hassan Indabawa, issued a statement on Thursday, May 16, urging Nigerians to respect other people's cultures and traditions.

In the statement, Indabawa considered the minister's action harsh and added that the matter was beyond the scope of his ministry.

The statement reads in part:

“The minister’s attempt at media demonisation of marrying off 100 poor and orphaned girls, who were largely traumatised for losing both parents to brutal and bloody banditry and insurgency, exposed her ignorance of the culture and traditions of the Muslim North."

Niger governor approves new wages

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger State has announced an N20,000 wage award to workers in the state to caution against the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

The governor's approval came barely two days after President Bola Tinubu visited the state to commission some projects.

During his visit, Tinubu appealed to the governors to commence the payment of the wages award pending the commencement of the new minimum wage.

