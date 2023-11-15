The decision by the NLC to embark on a nationwide strike has continued to generate mixed reactions in the polity

Clarifying his earlier position on the matter, Imo reelected Governor, Hope Uzodimma has maintained the attack on Joe Ajaero is uncalled for and should be condemned in its entirety

Uzodimma however urged labour leader to use his position for the benefit of his home state and not otherwise

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Imo state, Owerri - Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state has again cleared the air regarding his rift with Joe Ajaero, the national president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and shared the possible reason that led to his assault.

Uzodimma was angry with Ajaero for coming to Imo state to hold meetings with his political opponents. Photo credit: Hope Uzodimma, Omoyele Sowore

Source: Facebook

Uzodimma hints at the possible reason Ajaero was attacked in Imo

While addressing the Imo State Council of Elders who visited him at the Government House, Owerri on Tuesday, November 15, to congratulate him for his re-election, Uzodimma described the rift with the NLC president as a “politically-sponsored antagonism.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Uzodimma said although his government regrets “any assault” meted out to the NLC president in the state but he condemned Ajaero's action for taking the leadership of Imo state for granted, PremiumTimes reported.

“But, at the same time, I condemn in its entirety, the attempt by the president of Nigeria Labour Congress to take the leadership of Imo State for granted,” Mr Uzodinma said without giving details.

The possible reasons why Ajaero was assaulted are listed below

The governor who is angry with the NLC president for coming into Imo state without his notice, urged Ajaero, to use his position as the NLC president to benefit the state and not otherwise.

The possible reasons why Aajero was attacked according to the governor's statement are because:

1. Ajaero stormed into Imo state to hold a rally against the APC's leadership in the state.

2. Uzodimma claimed since Aajero emerged as NLC president he has not come to the state to greet him or even call him on the phone.

3. Uzodimma claimed Ajaero, "Rather, he came in here (Imo) holding nocturnal meetings with (my) political opponents."

"Not even one visit, not even one phone call to the governor of the state. That’s not acceptable and government must not be cowed by any non-state actor.

“I will not submit to that. I can never be intimidated,” Uzodimma declared.

Meanwhile, the organised labour is on a nationwide strike because of the assault on the NLC president while he was in Owerri, Imo state.

Tinubu rejects NLC's nationwide strike

Meanwhile, the presidency has faulted the recent decision of organised labour.

The presidency criticised labour over its directive on a nationwide strike due to the assault on Joe Ajaero, the NLC president.

In a statement signed by Tinubu's aide, Bayo Onanuga, and shared on his X page (formerly Twitter) on Monday evening, November 13, the president described the decision of the NLC and TUC as "clearly unwarranted".

Recall that Ajaero was arrested by the police in Owerri, Imo state, at the NLC secretariat on Wednesday, November 1.

After his release, he narrated what he went through during his arrest. He said he was beaten, and God must have taken extra time to create him for him to survive.

He stated this with a bruised and swollen face in a viral video shared by an X user (formerly known as Twitter).

Source: Legit.ng