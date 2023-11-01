Security operatives have arrested the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero in Owerri, the Imo state capital

The whereabouts of Ajaero is unknown after he was whisked away by heavily armed security personnel

The NLC Chairman had earlier threatened to mobilise the workers in Imo state for a protest over alleged violation of their rights

Owerri, Imo state - The President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Joe Ajaero has been arrested by the Police in Owerri, Imo state.

As reported by Vanguard, Ajaero was arrested at the ongoing protest on Wednesday, November 1.

The whereabouts of the NLC President is unknown as heavily armed security personnel took him away.

It was gathered that miscreants descended on protesters, smashing vehicles and inflicting wounds on labour members.

In another report by The Nation, heavily armed operatives arrested Ajaero at the NLC State Council Secretariat.

The Head of Media at the NLC Headquarters, Benson Uper, who confirmed Ajaero’s arrest said:

“President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero was picked up a few minutes ago from NLC state council secretariat by heavily armed policemen in Owerri and taken to an unknown destination.”

Ajaero had vowed to mobilise its members for a total strike in Imo state starting Today, November 1, for the alleged violation of workers' rights by the state government.

“Despite our repeated efforts to engage in constructive dialogue and reach amicable agreements, the Imo State Government has become a habitual and serial breaker of these agreements, continuing to trample on the rights of workers in the state.

“As a result, we are left with no choice but to embark on mass protests and industrial actions beginning on the 1st day of November 2023.

