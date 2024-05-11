Diversity was on display as the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards held its cultural night with several celebs in attendance

It was a celebration of different cultures and performances from different groups which got many excited

The outfits were quite impressive and fans made remarks about the beauty of all the tribes represented at the event

The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) had its cultural night on May 10 at the Eko Hotel in Lagos.

The event was centred on celebrating the uniqueness of the various tribes in Nigeria. Aside from the entertainers who came out to showcase their outfits, other groups were in attendance to serenade the guests culturally.

Nigerian celebs portray culture at AMVCA event, Image credit: @neo_akpofure, @mo_bimpe, and @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng was at the event to capture some interesting moments.

The entrance of a former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Neo Akpofure at the event raised the bar of accolades as his outfit was a cynosure of eyes.

He presented the people of Delta state, where he was born, with his traditional attire that was complemented with coral beads.

The 29-year-old stepped in with his cousin and also a former reality star Venita Akpofure, who was gorgeously dressed for the grand occasion. Both of them won Best Dressed at the event.

Representing the Yoruba tribe were Nollywood stars Iyabo Ojo, Lateef Adedimeji, Saidi Balogun, and Adebimpe Adedimeji, among others.

They rocked their outfits with style as they posed for different photoshoot sessions with their fans.

Lateef was spotted having a good time at the event dressed in his red outfit which looked dapper on him. He also interacted freely with other attendees at the event.

Another entertainer who displayed love for his Igbo culture was actor Alexx Ekubo, who wore a red traditional outfit that had many hailing him when he entered the venue. He also exchanged pleasantries and took pictures with several people.

Rivers state indigene and former BBNaija housemate Natacha Akide, aka Tacha, rocked her traditional green outfit with swag, and it got her palatable comments from her fans.

Just as the celebs displayed their culture, other attendees also stood in for their tribes. From Hausa to Fulani, Efik, Yoruba, Igbo, Idoma, Urhobo, and Esan, among others, several tribes felt the presence of their culture at the event.

Singer Segun Johnson and his live band also delivered an energetic performance in different tribal songs to the excitement of many.

Fans react to Adebimpe's outfit

Several fans and colleagues of Adebimpe Adedimeji, aka Mo Bimpe, have reacted to her outfit. Se their commentts below:

@eniola_ajao:

"My Mo-st beautiful."

@eniola8495:

"It’s giving masquerade vibes."

@ffcollectionz_funky:

"Egungun be careful na express you dey go."

@an_na_bella11:

"Nobody does it better. Nobody badder. Only one biggest mo not the small one."

@owamberockers:

"No basic over here."

@olayodejuliana:

"Your traditional attire is stunning,and your talent is unmatched."

Celebs turn up at AMVCA cultural party

Legit.ng earlier reported that fashion met culture at the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards' cultural night held on May 10 at the Eko Hotel in Lagos.

Different glamorous designs were on display as Nigerian celebrities turned up at the occasion looking magnificent.

Some entertainers including Iyabo Ojo, Liquorose, and Neo Akpofure, among others, made their fans proud with their exquisite styles.

Source: Legit.ng