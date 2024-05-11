Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the stock market.

The House of Representatives' joint committee investigating the recent increase in cement prices has issued a 14-day ultimatum to BUA, Lafarge Ashaka, Dangote Cement, and other cement manufacturers to appear before it and provide their input on the price surge.

The committee has raised concerns about the rising cost of cement in Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa, in comparison to other nations.

Jonathan Gaza Gefwi, the committee's chairman, expressed dismay over the price gap, noting that Nigeria's cement prices are significantly higher than those in countries like Kenya and Zambia.

According to Vanguard, Getwi cited that Nigeria's cement price is 69% higher than India's, 29% higher than Kenya's, and 39% higher than Zambia's.

In March, the committee summoned Dangote Cement plc, BUA, Ibeto, and other companies to appear for an investigative hearing.

However, none of the companies attended the hearing scheduled for Tuesday, May 7.

Gefwi criticized the companies for disregarding the invitation, calling it insensitive to the struggles of Nigerians.

Consequently, the committee has given the cement manufacturers a 14-day ultimatum to attend the hearing.

He said:

“We are trying to see to the development of our country. Just as it was emphasised in the opening remarks, cement is to a building what air is to every human being. In the human nature of the House, because we owe them a duty of care because they are equally Nigerians, we are giving them 14 days to make their submissions."

The committee also summoned Dangote, BUA, IBETO, Lafarge and others to appear on Monday, May 20, 2024.

Gbefwi stated that the parliament had not received any court order preventing it from summoning individuals or companies for investigative purposes.

He stressed that if the companies fail to appear before the committee, the House will utilize its authority to ensure that Nigerians are not overlooked or exploited.

