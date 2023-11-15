Primate Elijah Ayodele has advised the opposition parties against challenging the outcome of the 2023 Imo state governorship election in court

Owerri, Imo state - Prominent southwest-based cleric, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, has said the opposition parties in Imo state should not bother taking Governor Hope Uzodimma to court.

Primate Ayodele said resorting to litigations over the loss in the 2023 Imo state governorship election "won’t bring out any positive outcome", adding that it would amount to "a waste of resources".

The 2023 Imo state gubernatorial election took place on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

'Imo election appeal will be futile' - Ayodele

Ayodele made these comments in a video shared on his official X (formerly Twitter handle) on Wednesday, November 15.

He said:

“Imo state, you can't take the man (Uzodimma) to court. It would not work."

LP to take Uzodimma to court

Recall that the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Imo, Athan Achonu, rejected the result of Saturday’s election, saying he would seek redress in court.

The LP candidate alleged that the election was “marred by irregularities, including vote buying and physical assaults of LP agents, and thus deserving of outright cancellation”.

PDP to review Imo poll, cautions judiciary

In a similar vein, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it is reviewing the Imo election before making a pronouncement on its next line of action.

Umar Damagum, the PDP national chairman, stated this at a news conference after the meeting of the national working committee (NWC) on Tuesday, November 14, in Abuja.

PDP candidate, Samuel Anyanwu, lost the off-cycle election in Imo state to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Damagun urged those who participated in the elections to follow legal means in seeking redress, even though the PDP had reservations about the judiciary system.

What INEC needs to do "to restore hope"

In an earlier report, Legit.ng reported that Tope Balogun, the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in Lagos state during the 2023 election, said the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ‘needs to have a deeper look into their commitment to entrenching a free and fair electioneering process’.

Speaking to Legit.ng against the backdrop of the just-concluded governorship elections in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states, Balogun said INEC should be committed to entrenching a free and fair electioneering process.

