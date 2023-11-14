The federal government has condemned the decision of organised labour to embark on a nationwide strike

The presidency described the move as an attempt by the NLC and the TUC to blackmail President Bola Tinubu's government

Tinubu's aide, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement, described the action as unjustifiable, noting it would cause untold hardship in the land

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government has faulted the recent decision of organised labour.

Tinubu tackles NLC, TUC as they call for nationwide strike

The presidency criticised labour over its directive on nationwide strike as a result of the assault on Joe Ajaero, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) president.

In a statement signed by Tinubu's aide, Bayo Onanuga via X page (formerly Twitter) on Monday evening, Novemebr 13, the president described the decision of the NLC and its Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart as "clearly unwarranted".

"It is a move to blackmail the government by the leadership of the NLC," he said.

Onanuga accused Ajaero of pursuing personal interest which led to his assault in Imo state.

He noted further that the industrial action is not justifiable as it would result in undue hardship in the country.

Part of the statement reads:

"We are still at a loss as to the reason the NLC and TUC decided to punish a whole country of over 200 million people over a personal matter involving the NLC President, Mr. Joe Ajaero whose error of judgment led to the assault on him in Owerri while he was planning to incite the workers in Imo state into a needless strike.

"We reiterate that this strike action is illegal, immoral, unjustifiable and irresponsible. With the strike notice issued Monday night after official hours suggests it was designed for a sinister and hidden agenda to cause undue hardship and cause civil disturbance in our country."

