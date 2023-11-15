Adams Oshiomole, Edo senator has cricitised the decision of the NLC to embark on a nationwide strike

He maintained that the move so far by the NLC and its TUC counterpart does not represent the issues affecting workers in Nigeria

The former Edo governor blamed Ajaero over the assault meted out against him in Imo state, urging him to tackle the main issues and not selective issues

FCT, Abuja - Adams Oshiomole, the senator representing Edo North Senatorial District since 2023, has blamed the attack meted out against Joe Ajaero, the national president of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Imo state on the labour leader.

Oshiomole speaks on why he is against the NLC strike

The former NLC president, who appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today, on Wednesday, November 15, opposed the ongoing strike by labour unions, noting it was not called to address issues affecting Nigerian workers.

He advised Ajaero, and other labour leaders to take up national issues and not selective issues.

Oshiomole said:

"To run a National organisation, you must deal with National issues, you don't reduce yourself to a local champion. He (Ajaero) is not the president of Imo workers, he is the president of Nigerian workers."

Oshiomole noted that the issues confronting workers currently are so many and they should be the priority of the labour unions and not the assault on Ajaero.

