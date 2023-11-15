Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja -The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, said the attackers of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, have been arrested and investigations have commenced.

Ribadu apologised to the organised labour over the attack on Ajaero in Owerri, Imo State capital, on November 1, Daily Trust reported.

Ribadu said NLC President Ajaero’s attackers have been arrested Photo Credit:@NLCHeadquarters

This was contained in a statement signed by the Head of Strategic Communications in the Office of the National Security Adviser, Zakari U Mijinyawa, on Wednesday, November 15.

Ribadu urged organised labour to rescind its decisions on the ongoing strike.

“The NSA regrets the incident and condemns it in its entirety as it was against the rule of law and the principles of freedom of association and expression subscribed to by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his administration.

“The Federal Government will never condone such an act.

“As a fallout of the incident relevant authorities were directed to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the assault and bring to book the culprits. An available update indicates that some arrests have already been made in this regard. The outcome of the investigation will be made public as soon as it is concluded.

