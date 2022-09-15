A Nigerian Twitter user, Chuka Nduneseokwu, posted a thread of tweets claiming that a white ram in the attached photo was for "sacrifice" at the proclamation of Prince Charles as the King of England.

Lance Corporal Shenkin IV, the regimental mascot goat, accompanies the 3rd Battalion of the Royal Welsh regiment at King Charles III's proclamation. Photo source: @ArcherMishale

Verdict: Is Nduneseokwu's claim true?

The claim that the alleged white ram in the attached photo in Nduneseokwu's tweet was for sacrifice at the proclamation of Prince Charles as the King of England is false.

First, the animal in the attached photo is a white goat. Also, the goat is not for sacrifice.

Checks by Legit.ng indicate the goat is Lance Corporal Shenkin IV, the regimental mascot that accompanied the 3rd Battalion of the Royal Welsh regiment at the proclamation of King Charles III as the new monarch of England.

Full text: Alleged "white ram" sacrifice at King Charles' proclamation

On Wednesday, September 14, Chuka Nduneseokwu, a Nigerian Twitter user with the handle, @Chuka_ndu, posted a thread of tweets with a photo of an alleged "white ram".

Nduneseokwu claimed in his tweets that the supposed white ram was for "sacrifice" at the proclamation of Prince Charles as the King of England.

The tweet reads:

"This is the British carrying a white ram (intended for sacrifice) for the crowning and declaration of Prince Charles as King of England.

"This is their ancient tradition and culture (Ọdịnaanị na Omenaanị as we call it).

"If this was an African king or chief, our brainwashed Christian brethren will call it idol worship, worshipping Alusi, and paganism.

"These are the same people that brought you the "church" and told you that your ways were evil.

"They deceived you to abandon your ancient ways, only for them to hold unto their own. See them celebrate their own with pride. Africa wake up."

At the time of filing this report, the tweet has gone viral, with hundreds of retweets and shares across social media platforms and blogs.

Verification: Nduneseokwu's claim is false

To verify Nduneseokwu's claim, Legit.ng used Google reverse image search to confirm the authenticity of the photo.

The search indicates that the photo was authentic as similar versions were posted by other Twitter users and various media platforms.

However, the claim that the "white ram" was intended for sacrifice was false. The animal in the photo is named Lance Corporal Shenkin IV. It was not meant for "sacrifice".

Lance Corporal Shenkin IV is the regimental mascot goat which accompanied the 3rd Battalion of the Royal Welsh regiment at the Accession Proclamation Ceremony at Cardiff Castle, Wales, publicly proclaiming King Charles III as the new monarch.

Prince Charles was officially proclaimed King Charles III of England on Sunday, September 11, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Lance Corporal Shenkin IV: What to know about Royal Welsh's mascot goat

Within many regiments in Wales, there is a history of having a mascot which for The Royal Welsh is a goat, according to the Royal Welsh Museum.

Legit.ng learns that the different antecedent regiments typically use the traditional names of Dewi, Taffy, Shenkin, and Sospan.

Like human soldiers, official mascots have a regimental number and rank. They can also be promoted and demoted and even receive a salary!

For the goat mascot, this salary goes towards his uniform, accommodation (which often includes a radio and a sofa) and food. Goat mascots are very well cared for by the Regiment.

According to the Musem, the Royal Welsh and its predecessor units have been adopting goats as their mascots since 1775, each with their own unique story of how they were acquired.

When the mascot dies, the regiment will write to the Queen (or King as is the case now) informing her of the loss and request permission to recruit a new mascot, continuing the tradition that began with Queen Victoria.

The next kid goat is selected and trained by the Goat Major who develops a close bond, with the kid accepting the Goat Major as the alpha.

This is a special relationship and a full-time role for the Goat Major requiring grooming, exercising, and training the kid on a daily basis.

Lance Corporal Shenkin IV, regimental mascot goat, with the 3rd Battalion of the Royal Welsh regiment at the Proclamation Ceremony in Wales for King Charles III. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Images

Source: Getty Images

Conclusion: Alleged white ram not for sacrifice at King Charles' proclamation

The claim by Nduneseokwu that the goat seen with the Royal Welsh was meant for sacrifice at the proclamation of King Charles III is false.

The goat which Nduneseokwu erroneously described as a "white ram" is named Lance Corporal Shenkin IV and was not meant for "sacrifice".

Lance Corporal Shenkin IV is the regimental mascot goat which accompanied the 3rd Battalion of the Royal Welsh regiment at King Charles III's proclamation.

