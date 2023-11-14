The court will rule on the appeal filed by Governor Abba Yusuf, determining his fate as Kano state governor

Ahead of the court's final judgment in the case between APC candidate Nasir Yusuf Gawuna and NNPP's Yusuf, there is a heavy presence of security in the state

The state's police have also issued a fresh advisory to the residents irrespective of whether the judgment favours them or not

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Kano state, Kano - All things being equal, The appeal court sitting in Abuja will on Tuesday, November 14, deliver its final judgment which will determine Abba Kabir Yusuf's faith as Kano state governor.

The court will determine who continues as the governor of Kano state between Abba Yusuf and APC's Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna. Photo credit: @Kyusufabba, @AbubakarmusaDK1

Source: Twitter

Tight security as court is set to rule on Yusuf's appeal against Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna

Ahead of the appellate court's verdict on the state governorship election petition in Abuja, the Kano state police command has beefed up security.

Recall that the appellate court reserved judgement, but the police on Monday, November 13, said that they had deployed adequate personnel and equipment in strategic locations in the state.

The command also stated that this action is necessary to forestall any attempt to cause disturbance or breakdown of law and order in the state, Leadership reported.

In a statement issued on behalf of the state commissioner of police, Muhammad Usaini Gumel, by the police spokesperson, in Kano, residents are encouraged to go about their daily activities, Vanguard report added.

“The police and security agencies are assuring the good people of the state of adequate security before, during and after the declaration of the appeal judgement,” he said.

"Kano is going for APC": Ayodele

In an earlier report, Legit.ng reported that Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele predicted that the APC would receive a favourable judgement again when the NNPP appeals the verdict sacking Yusuf as Kano governor.

The cleric said if the jurists do not compromise, the APC will again defeat the NNPP.

'Don't intimidate judiciary', group tells NNPP

Legit.ng also reported that following the verdict of the Kano state governorship election petition tribunal, the NNPP has been urged to re-strategise and prepare for the next election cycle.

The Stand Up Nigeria (SUN) made this call at a press briefing in Abuja on Saturday, September 30.

'Gov Yusuf won't lose', NNPP founder

In another piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the Founder of the NNPP, Dr Boniface Aniebonam, predicted the outcome of the court of Appeal Judgement involving Governor Yusuf and Nasir Gawuna.

Aniebonam said Governor Yusuf will not lose the NNPP governorship seat in Kano state to the APC.

Source: Legit.ng