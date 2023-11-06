Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Kano, Kano state - The Court of Appeal, Abuja, has reserved judgement in the appeal by the Kano state governor, Abba Yusuf, challenging his removal by the governorship election petitions tribunal.

A report on Monday, November 6, by The Punch noted this development.

Court reserves judgement in Kano guber dispute

Parties in the suit include Governor Yusuf and his party, NNPP as well as the opposition, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Legit.ng understands that Governor Yusuf, a chieftain of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), wants the appellate court to set aside the tribunal's judgement.

"Kano is going for APC": Ayodele

In an earlier report, Legit.ng reported that Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele predicted that the APC would receive a favourable judgement again when the NNPP appeals the verdict sacking Yusuf as Kano governor.

The cleric said if the jurists do not compromise, the APC will again defeat the NNPP.

'Don't intimidate judiciary', group tells NNPP

Legit.ng also reported that following the verdict of the Kano state governorship election petition tribunal, the NNPP has been urged to re-strategise and prepare for the next election cycle.

The Stand Up Nigeria (SUN) made this call at a press briefing in Abuja on Saturday, September 30.

'Gov Yusuf won't lose', NNPP founder

In another piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the Founder of the NNPP, Dr Boniface Aniebonam, predicted the outcome of the court of Appeal Judgement involving Governor Yusuf and Nasir Gawuna.

Aniebonam said Governor Yusuf will not lose the NNPP governorship seat in Kano state to the APC.

