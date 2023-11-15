Former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has urged the Court of Appeal not to upturn the will of the people of Plateau and Kano states

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has explained why the Court of Appeal should not sack Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf and his counterpart in Plateau State, Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

Sani said the appellate court should save the multi-party democracy that Nigeria currently practice.

Shehu Sani said Appeal Court should save Nigeria's multi-party democracy by not sack Kano, Plateau governors Photo Credit: Abba Yusuf, Shehu Sani/Caleb Muftwang

He urged the court not to upturn the wishes of the people of both states.

The former federal lawmaker made this known in a post via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani

He wrote:

“The Appeal Court should save our multiparty democracy and not to upturn the will of the People in Plateau and Kano States.”

Appeal Court reserves judgement in Gov Mutfwang’s election victory

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Court of Appeal, Abuja division reserved judgment in the appeal against Mutfwang's victory.

In a unanimous decision, the three-member panel of justices reserved the judgement after listening to the lawyers' arguments in the matter on Saturday, November 11.

The appeal was filed by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe, against Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Appeal Court set to deliver final verdict on gov'ship election

The appeal court sitting in Abuja was to deliver its final judgment on Tuesday, November 14, which will determine Abba Kabir Yusuf's fate as Kano state governor.

Ahead of the appellate court's verdict on the state governorship election petition in Abuja, the Kano state police command has beefed up security.

The police stated that this action was necessary to forestall any attempt to cause disturbance or breakdown of law and order in the state.

Appeal Court takes action on Kano gov’s appeal

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, reserved judgement in the appeal by Governor Yusuf challenging his sack by the governorship election petitions tribunal.

Parties in the suit include Governor Yusuf and his party, NNPP as well as the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

