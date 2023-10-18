The Kano state governorship election petition tribunal in September sacked Governor Abba Yusuf

Governor Yusuf is a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and a protégé of the state's former governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso

The tribunal declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasiru Gawuna, winner of the election

Kano, Kano state - Nigerian cleric, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, has predicted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will receive a favourable judgement again when the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) appeals the verdict sacking Abba Yusuf as Kano governor.

Ayodele said this in a video shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday, October 18. The clip was seen by Legit.ng.

Primate Ayodele's new prediction is bad news for the ruling NNPP.

"Kano is going for APC": Ayodele

The cleric said if the jurists do not compromise, the APC will again defeat the NNPP.

His words:

“Kano, Kano is going for APC. NNPP or whatever you are, you are sleeping. This is very serious. That APC will just give you a shot, and that’s all.

“And whatever it is, APC will still get favour in the Supreme Court, except the judge compromise. That is the only thing.”

Recall that while the APC’s Nasiru Gawuna was declared the winner of the March 18 election by the Kano Governorship Election Tribunal in September. Yusuf, the NNPP flagbearer in the poll claimed the judgement was a “misapplication of the law”.

The NNPP vowed to challenge the tribunal’s judgement 'because the Nigerian constitution provides that appellants can exercise the right of appeal at the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court'.

