The Founder of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Dr Boniface Aniebonam, said Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf will not lose at the Court of Appeal

Aniebonam described the tribunal's judgement that sacked Gov Yusuf as a "mortal being rather than the justice of the living God"

He added that the tribunal was a Father's Christmas to Gawuna who did not approach the court to challenge Yusuf's challenge

The Founder of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Dr Boniface Aniebonam, has predicted the outcome of the court of Appeal Judgement involving Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Nasiru Gawuna

As reported by Vanguard, Aniebonam said Governor Yusuf will not lose the NNPP governorship seat in Kano State to APC.

NNPP founder says Kano Gov Yusuf will not lose to APC's Gawuna at Court of Appeal

Source: Facebook

He said the NNPP will not lose at Appeal nor the Supreme Court because the party is with God’s mandate

He made this known in a statement issued in Lagos on Sunday, October 8.

“There is no doubt that what NNPP as a political party and its candidate got in Kano State Election Tribunal was a judgment of the mortal being rather than justice of the living God.

“He with God is with all and therefore we should all continue to keep the peace of the society awaiting God’s intervention at the Appeal Court and or the Supreme Court,”

The NNPP founder said the tribunal may have decided to assume Father Christmas to Gawuna who did not approach the court for whatever reason because he congratulated Yusuf soon after the election result was announced

Therefore, the Appeal Court will deliver justice to NNPP in the name of God and humanity.

Tribunal sacks Governor Abba Yusuf declares Nasir Gawuna winner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf was sacked by the Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

On Wednesday, September 20, the tribunal declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Nasir Gawuna, the winner of the Kano State governorship elections held on Saturday, March 18.

Law Professors Fault Kano Governorship Tribunal Judgement

Some law professors have reacted to the verdict of the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal that sacked Governor Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

The law professors faulted the verdict declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Nasiru Gawuna, winner of the Saturday, March 16 gubernatorial election.

