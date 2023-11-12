Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - The collation of the Bayelsa state governorship election results has been adjourned till Monday noon, November 13.

Television Continental provided the update on Sunday evening, November 12.

Legit.ng understands that the postponement was as a result of voting in some polling units (PUs) in Southern Ijaw on Sunday, November 12.

The results are yet to be ratified at the state collation level.

Meanwhile, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and incumbent governor, Douye Diri, is leading comfortably.

PDP stretches lead in Bayelsa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the PDP is leading in the governorship election in Bayelsa state.

Daily Trust in a report on Sunday afternoon, November 12, stated that the PDP has extended its lead by more than 90,000 votes.

Bayelsa: Shehu Sani tips Diri for victory

As Nigerians follow the Bayelsa election update, Shehu Sani, a former Senator who represented Kaduna central, hinted that Governor Diri "is coasting to victory" in the governorship poll.

Writing on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, Sani, a PDP chieftain, said going by the media reports and trickling results, Diri is coasting to victory.

