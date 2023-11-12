Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - As Nigerians follow the Bayelsa election update, the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday, November 12, condemned alleged attempts to move the collation of Brass local government area (LGA) to Yenagoa.

The APC made this condemnation in a statement by Felix Morka, its national publicity secretary. The statement was obtained by Legit.ng.

The party accused Governor Duoye Diri and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of putting pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to move the collation of results of Brass LGA to Yenagoa, the Bayelsa capital city.

The APC's statement partly reads:

"Brass, remarkably, is a major stronghold of our great party where the people have voted massively for our candidate, Timipre Sylva. The move is clearly a calculated attempt to manipulate the result of the votes in favour of the PDP.

"INEC must stand its ground and collate the votes of Brass LGA in Brass as mandated by law before moving to Yenagoa for the final state collation.

"We also vehemently condemn Governor Diri’s fervent incitement of violent protests at the Peace Park in Yenagoa. This is utterly irresponsible and a violation of his oath of office as Governor.

"The people of Bayelsa deserve to vote and have results of the election declared in peace and safety. Governor Diri must stand down on his attempt to set Bayelsa state ablaze and uphold the important duty of his office as the Chief Security Officer of Bayelsa state."

Bayelsa: Sani drops hint on likeliest winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shehu Sani, a former Senator who represented Kaduna central hinted that Governor Diri "is coasting to victory" in the governorship poll.

Writing on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday, November 12, Sani, a PDP chieftain, said "going by the media reports and trickling results, Imo is ‘going’ the brooms way and Diri is coasting to victory".

Source: Legit.ng