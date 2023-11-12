Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering elections in Nigeria

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is leading in the governorship election in Bayelsa state.

Daily Trust in a report on Sunday afternoon, November 12, stated that the PDP has extended its lead by more than 90,000 votes.

The 2023 Bayelsa state gubernatorial election was held on Saturday, November 11. Photo credits: Duoye Diri, Timipre Marlin Sylva, Engr Udengs Eradiri

Source: Facebook

Governor Duoye Diri of the PDP, who is seeking reelection, has so far polled 147,958 votes while Timipre Sylva, his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, trails with 57,344 votes, leaving a margin of 90,614.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has so far announced results in five local government areas (LGAs) out of the eight in Bayelsa.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out the results below:

Kolokuma-Okokuma LGA

APC – 5,349

LP – 22

PDP – 18,465

Ogbia LGA

APC – 16,319

LP – 57

PDP – 18,435

Sagbama LGA

APC: 6,608

PDP: 35,504

LP: 217

Nembe LGA

APC: 22,248

PDP: 4,556

LP: 113

Yenagoa LGA

APC – 14534

PDP – 37777

Bayelsa election update: APC fumes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC condemned alleged attempts to move the collation of Brass local government area (LGA) to Yenagoa.

The APC made this condemnation in a statement by Felix Morka, its national publicity secretary. It accused Governor Diri and the PDP of putting pressure on INEC to move the collation of results of Brass LGA to Yenagoa, the Bayelsa capital city.

Source: Legit.ng