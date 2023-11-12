BREAKING: PDP Stretches Lead in Bayelsa as INEC Resumes Collation of Governorship Election Results
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering elections in Nigeria
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is leading in the governorship election in Bayelsa state.
Daily Trust in a report on Sunday afternoon, November 12, stated that the PDP has extended its lead by more than 90,000 votes.
Governor Duoye Diri of the PDP, who is seeking reelection, has so far polled 147,958 votes while Timipre Sylva, his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, trails with 57,344 votes, leaving a margin of 90,614.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has so far announced results in five local government areas (LGAs) out of the eight in Bayelsa.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Check out the results below:
Kolokuma-Okokuma LGA
APC – 5,349
LP – 22
PDP – 18,465
Ogbia LGA
APC – 16,319
LP – 57
PDP – 18,435
Sagbama LGA
APC: 6,608
PDP: 35,504
LP: 217
Nembe LGA
APC: 22,248
PDP: 4,556
LP: 113
Yenagoa LGA
APC – 14534
PDP – 37777
Bayelsa election update: APC fumes
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC condemned alleged attempts to move the collation of Brass local government area (LGA) to Yenagoa.
The APC made this condemnation in a statement by Felix Morka, its national publicity secretary. It accused Governor Diri and the PDP of putting pressure on INEC to move the collation of results of Brass LGA to Yenagoa, the Bayelsa capital city.
Source: Legit.ng