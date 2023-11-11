Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Kogi state, Lokoja - A new report has it that suspected political thugs have gunned down a 35-year-old supporter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) identified simply as Umar Hassan at his Agala Ogane polling unit, Anyigba, Kogi state.

APC loyalist was shot dead by some thugs of the SDP, reports said. Photo credit: APC

Source: Facebook

Eyewitness gives account as thug kill APC support in Anyigba, Kogi state

As reported by The Nation, fear gripped voters at the polling unit on Saturday, November 11, 2023, as thugs went on a shooting spree and threatened to kill anyone who voted against the so-called “Igala agenda”.

An eyewitness who pleaded anonymity told newsmen that the thugs invaded the polling unit with sophisticated weapons, threatening to kill anyone who “doesn’t vote for the SDP,” The New Telegraph reported.

Meanwhile, there was relative calm in some areas of the state but the spokesperson of the APC governorship campaign council, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo, further confirmed the unfortunate development.

Fanwo condemned the attack and urged security agencies to fish out the killers immediately without delay.

Tension as hoodlums storm polling units, hijack materials in Bayelsa

In a similar development, political thugs invaded and hijacked election materials from polling units in the Sagbama Local Government area of Bayelsa state.

The hoodlums invaded the polling units with heavy gunshots around 9 am at Agorogbene.

The affected polling units are 6, 7 and 8 in Ward 11 of the Local Government.

Bayelsa guber poll: Fight breaks out as INEC officials scamper for safety

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an emerging report confirmed the eruption of violence in the Agudama-Ekpetiama community of Bayelsa state.

It was gathered that the incident transpired on Saturday, November 11, when officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were setting up their tent to commence the election.

Kogi council chairman slumps, dies hours to guber election

Meanwhile, Dan'asabe Mohammed, the chairman of Lokoja local government council, is dead.

Muhammed was confirmed dead around 4:30am, Friday, November 10, at a hospital in Lokoja, the state capital.

The late APC chieftain was rushed to the hospital after he slumped at his residence.

He was reportedly active at political meetings in preparation for Saturday, November 11 governorship election in the state.

